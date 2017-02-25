Courtesy of We!

Here comes Mama June! The reality star detailed her weight loss struggle in her new show ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ and you just have to see what prompted her transformation!

Mama June Shannon, 37, has undergone an incredible transformation over the past months. The mother who at one time weighed 325 lbs, now is a proud size 4! In her new reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot on We TV, she recorded her journey to lose the weight. It all started as a plan to get Mama June her “revenge body” to show her former parter Sugar Bear exactly what he’s missing.

The couple had been through rough times and he had even cheated on Mama June, but then Sugar Bear finally announced he would be marrying someone else. That made Mama June spring into action. “It’s not like I want Sugar back or anything, but I’m not ready to see him with anyone else, either,” Mama June admitted.

Her niece Amber inspired Mama June with talk about getting a “revenge body” and ideas to show up at the wedding looking fabulous. She explained she had another reason for wanting to lose weight: her health. “Right now I have no medical problems, but I know that within time carrying the weight around it will actually catch up with me,” she said. Good for her!

Beyond starting her weight loss plan, Mama June even started getting back in the dating game. She described her ideal new man as, “the type of guy I’m looking for is older, taller, got their s**t together. Basically the way opposite end of the spectrum from Sugar Bear.” You go, Mama June!

