LetterToIvanka: Mom Begs Ivanka To Intervene On Trump’s Trans Rights Atrocity

REX/Shutterstock

One NYC mother penned a passionate letter to Ivanka Trump imploring her to encourage her father, President Donald Trump, to reinstate bathroom protection laws for trans people. She asked Ivanka: what would you do if you, like me, had a trans child? Read her poignant words here.

Isabel Rose, just like Ivanka Trump, is a wealthy real estate scion from New York City. They have a lot in common, and probably have mutual friends. Unlike Ivanka, she has a transgender child, an 8-year-old named Sadie. Isabel reached out to Ivanka, mother to mother, in a stunning letter posted to Medium about using her influence for good, to help trans children grow up safe and supported.

Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, recently revoked an Obama administration law that protected the right for trans people to use any bathroom they want, rather the one designated for their assigned birth. Isabel told Ivanka that if she were in her shoes, and one of her children were transgender, then she would be fighting to protect her kid!

“If you were me, you would be greatly dismayed if you found out that the government chose to rescind protections for transgender students that allow them to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity instead of their anatomy,” Isabel wrote. “Like me, you would look at your ultra-feminine 8-year-old, standing on the street corner waiting for the school bus, her already-elegant head held high, pink bow quivering in the wind, and you would say to yourself, ‘What on earth will my little princess do if someone forces her to go to the bathroom with the boys? She’ll be mortified! She’ll be bullied! She’ll be scared.’

“Ivanka, put yourself in my Jimmy Choos for a minute. What would you do if you were me?

“Because I know exactly what I would do if were you: I would take my father aside and explain that failing to protect innocent children’s right to use the bathroom of their choice is wrong and unfair and un-American,” Isabel wrote. “I would point out that removing protections for transgender kids is a distraction from the myriad of other super-pressing issues facing our country. I would also point out that picking a fight with school kids is an act of bullying and gently mention that bullying is uncool, especially when unprovoked. Because your father’s decree is, in fact, completely unprovoked.”

HollywoodLifers, tell us what you think about Isabel’s letter in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.