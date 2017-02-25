Jay Z & Beyonce: Why He Was ‘Majorly Relieved’ She Had To Cancel Coachella

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

When a pregnant Beyonce had to drop out of Coachella on doctor’s orders, almost everyone in the world was devastated — well, everyone but Jay Z, that is. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Jay feels about Bey canceling her performance.

“Jay Z is breathing a huge sigh of relief that Beyonce was forced to cancel Coachella,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This pregnancy is proving a LOT more challenging than either of them suspected and he was super worried that she was overextending herself and would end up hurting herself in some way.”

“But, Jay knew better than to try and tell Bey anything!” the source continued. “She‘s very much her own woman, and if he had advised her not to perform that would of just spurred her on more to do so! So, he‘s really glad the doctor told her to take it easy, and that she‘s following his advice. Bey’s exhaustion levels are off the charts, the twins are really draining her natural resources, and the pains that she’s suffering are pretty extreme.”

The announcement that Beyonce would not be performing at the festival was sent out in a statement to The Associated Press on Feb. 23. “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the “Formation” singer’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It seems that though fans are devastated by the news, Bey’s hubby is looking on the bright side of the situation. “Jay‘s so relieved that she‘s going to have time now to just relax and take it easy before the birth — he‘s pampering her and treating her like a princess,” the insider said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Beyonce is pretty bummed about having to give up performing at Coachella? Do you think Jay will take good care of her to make up for it? Give us all your thoughts below!

