Violating the First Amendment? Un-American. That’s what CNN’s Jake Tapper stressed during the Feb 24 episode of his show after the Trump administration banned certain news outlets, including CNN, from a White House press briefing. The disturbing news comes after Trump declared the press ‘the enemy of the people. Watch his passionate speech here!

“Let’s not make any mistake here,” Jake said in his broadcast. “A White House that has had some difficulty telling the truth and getting up to speed on the basic competent functioning of government, and a president who is particularly adverse to any criticism, and has called the press ‘the enemy of the people’; they’re taking the next step in avoiding checks and balances and accountability. It’s not acceptable. It’s petulant, and in fact, indicative of a basic understanding of how and adult White House functions…

“So just don’t misunderstand that rhetoric and today’s action about banning outlets including CNN and the New York Times. The White House does not seem to respect accountability,” Jake continued. “The White House does not seem to respect an independent press. There is a word for that line of thinking. The word is: un-American.”

Snaps for Jake. That speech was incredibly powerful, and you could truly feel just how…done…he is with this. Reminder that we’re only 37 days into the Trump presidency and the administration’s already stepping on the freedom of the press. This isn’t the first time that Jake’s called out Trump for attacking the press, and it won’t be his last.

He touched on something very important during the speech — that White House communications director Sean Spicer promised back in December that banning press from the White House would never happen. His reasoning was that it’s “what makes a Democracy a democracy versus a dictatorship.” Comforting.

Belief in the First Amendment is bi-partisan. FOX News’ Shepard Smith also condemned the White House for banning other outlets — BuzzFeed, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, CNN, and the NYT — even though FNC was allowed inside the closed-door gaggle. Shep defended all outlets, and reiterated that they’re not spouting fake news: “For the record,” Shep said in the broadcast, “fake news refers to stories that are created often by entities pretending to be news organizations solely to draw clicks and views and are based on nothing of substance. In short, fake news is made-up nonsense delivered for financial gain. CNN’s reporting was not fake news.”

Hear, hear! This isn’t the first time he’s defended other outlets. He stood behind CNN reporter Jim Acosta when Trump called him out during a press conference for being “fake news.” It’s clearer that ever: the press is sticking together to protect their rights.

