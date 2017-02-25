Click to Skip Ad
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners — Casey Affleck & More: See The Full List

Sat, February 25, 2017 7:42pm EST by Add first Comment
Independent Spirit Awards Winners
The 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards are finally here! The votes were counted and the best independent films, producers and directors were honored at the highly anticipated award show on Feb. 25. Here’s the full list of winners!

It’s officially time to recognize the greatest independent films of the last year, as well as those who contributed to its making. American Honey, Jackie, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight were some of the favorites to win, but did they actually take home the prize? HollywoodLife.com has the full list of winners in bold below — see who won the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards now! Keep returning back as we update LIVE throughout the day!

Best Feature:
American Honey
Chronic
Jackie
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Director:
Andrea Arnold, American Honey
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Pablo Larraín, Jackie
Jeff Nichols, Loving
Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women

Best First Feature:
The Childhood of a Leader
The Fits
Other People
Swiss Army Man
The Witch

Best Female Lead:
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Sasha Lane, American Honey
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Male Lead:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood, Free In Deed
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons, Other People
Tim Roth, Chronic

Best Supporting Female:
Edwina Findley, Free In Deed
Paulina García, Little Men
Lily Gladstone, Certain Women
Riley Keough, American Honey
Molly Shannon, Other People

Best Supporting Male:
Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash
Ben Foster, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf, American Honey
Craig Robinson, Morris from America

Best Screenplay:
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, Little Men
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best First Screenplay:
Robert Eggers, The Witch
Chris Kelly, Other People
Adam Mansbach, Barry
Stella Meghie, Jean of the Joneses
Craig Shilowich, Christine

Best Cinematography:
Ava Berkofsky, Free In Deed
Lol Crawley, The Childhood of a Leader
Zach Kuperstein, The Eyes of My Mother
James Laxton, Moonlight
Robbie Ryan, American Honey

Best Editing:
Matthew Hannam, Swiss Army Man
Jennifer Lame, Manchester by the Sea
Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, Moonlight
Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water
Sebastián Sepúlveda, Jackie

John Cassavetes Award:
Free In Deed
Hunter Gatherer
Lovesong
Nakom
Spa Night

Robert Altman Award:
American Honey
Moonlight
Morris from America

Best Documentary:
13th
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
Sonita
Under the Sun

Best International Film:
Aquarius (Brazil)
Chevalier (Greece)
My Golden Days (France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany and Romania)
Under the Shadow (Iran and U.K.)

Piaget Producers Award:
Lisa Kjerulff
Jordana Mollick
Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich

23rd Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award:
Andrew Ahn, Spa Night
Claire Carré, Embers
Anna Rose Holmer, The Fits
Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

22nd Truer Than Fiction Award:
Kristi Jacobson, Solitary
Sara Jordenö, Kiki
Nanfu Wang, Hooligan Sparrow

HollywoodLifers, did YOUR favorite win?

