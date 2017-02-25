Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners — Casey Affleck & More: See The Full List

Image Courtesy of Independent Spirit Awards

The 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards are finally here! The votes were counted and the best independent films, producers and directors were honored at the highly anticipated award show on Feb. 25. Here’s the full list of winners!

It’s officially time to recognize the greatest independent films of the last year, as well as those who contributed to its making. American Honey, Jackie, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight were some of the favorites to win, but did they actually take home the prize? HollywoodLife.com has the full list of winners in bold below — see who won the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards now! Keep returning back as we update LIVE throughout the day!

Best Feature:

American Honey

Chronic

Jackie

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director:

Andrea Arnold, American Honey

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Pablo Larraín, Jackie

Jeff Nichols, Loving

Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women

Best First Feature:

The Childhood of a Leader

The Fits

Other People

Swiss Army Man

The Witch

Best Female Lead:

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Sasha Lane, American Honey

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Male Lead:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

David Harewood, Free In Deed

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Jesse Plemons, Other People

Tim Roth, Chronic

Best Supporting Female:

Edwina Findley, Free In Deed

Paulina García, Little Men

Lily Gladstone, Certain Women

Riley Keough, American Honey

Molly Shannon, Other People

Best Supporting Male:

Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash

Ben Foster, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Shia LaBeouf, American Honey

Craig Robinson, Morris from America

Best Screenplay:

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, Little Men

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best First Screenplay:

Robert Eggers, The Witch

Chris Kelly, Other People

Adam Mansbach, Barry

Stella Meghie, Jean of the Joneses

Craig Shilowich, Christine

Best Cinematography:

Ava Berkofsky, Free In Deed

Lol Crawley, The Childhood of a Leader

Zach Kuperstein, The Eyes of My Mother

James Laxton, Moonlight

Robbie Ryan, American Honey

Best Editing:

Matthew Hannam, Swiss Army Man

Jennifer Lame, Manchester by the Sea

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water

Sebastián Sepúlveda, Jackie

John Cassavetes Award:

Free In Deed

Hunter Gatherer

Lovesong

Nakom

Spa Night

Robert Altman Award:

American Honey

Moonlight

Morris from America

Best Documentary:

13th

Cameraperson

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

Sonita

Under the Sun

Best International Film:

Aquarius (Brazil)

Chevalier (Greece)

My Golden Days (France)

Toni Erdmann (Germany and Romania)

Under the Shadow (Iran and U.K.)

Piaget Producers Award:

Lisa Kjerulff

Jordana Mollick

Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich

23rd Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award:

Andrew Ahn, Spa Night

Claire Carré, Embers

Anna Rose Holmer, The Fits

Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

22nd Truer Than Fiction Award:

Kristi Jacobson, Solitary

Sara Jordenö, Kiki

Nanfu Wang, Hooligan Sparrow

