Donald Trump Declines White House Correspondents’ Dinner Amid ‘Fake’ Press War

President Donald Trump shockingly announced on Feb. 25 that he will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, amid growing tensions between his administration and the press. Several media outlets will also not be attending.

Donald Trump, 70, officially confirmed he will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 29. The president took to Twitter with his announcement on Feb. 25, amid the drama between his administration and the press. He wrote, “I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” This comes shortly after CNN, The New York Times, Politico and several other media organizations were blocked from attending a White House press briefing.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Trump will be the first President of the United States NOT to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in thirty years. The business outlet Bloomberg reportedly canceled their annual party in celebration of the dinner. The company usually co-hosts the event with Vanity Fair, but the popular magazine also reportedly decided to opt out earlier this month.

The New Yorker and the casts of House of Cards, Veep and Scandal will also not be making an appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Proceeds raised by the dinner go toward scholarships and aspiring journalist awards. Meanwhile, Samantha Bee is also planning a “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” on April 29, in protest of the Trump administration.

On Feb. 25, Trump also urged voters to hold their own “Make America Great Again” rally, which he claimed would “be the biggest of them all!” He even took to Twitter almost an hour later to continue his thought. “The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in [Barack] Obama first mo.,” he wrote, before sharing another tweet that read, “Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming!”

