Donald Trump Goes On Twitter Rampage Claiming Supporters Should Hold MAGA Rally

President Donald Trump loves his supporters, but it seems he might want them to show their love for him a little more based on a tweet he sent on Feb. 25 urging voters to hold their own MAGA rally, which he claims would ‘be the biggest of them all!’

Just one month into his presidency, Donald Trump, 70, has already dealt with a LOT of opposition. So it’s only natural he would like to see some support — especially from the people who praised him during his 2016 presidential campaign — and that’s exactly what he requested on Feb. 25 when he went on a Twitter rampage, asking not what he could could do for his supporters, but what they could do for him.

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

“Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally,” Trump tweeted early in the morning. “It would be the biggest of them all!” The president could be trying to compare this imaginary MAGA rally with protests organized by Trump opposers — like the Women’s Marches held across the country on Jan. 21, just one day after he officially took office — that have broken records with their attendance numbers.

The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Trump returned to Twitter about an hour later to continue his rampage with the complaint, “The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo,” following that message up with another tweet that read, “Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming!”

With the Trump administration burning bridges left and right, most recently with immigrants, the news media and the transgender community, maybe the president thinks it’s more important now than ever to rally his own troops to show that he is “making America great again.”

