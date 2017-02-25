Daryl Easton Suicide: Magician Had Been Struggling With Depression For Years

Courtesy of YouTube

Authorities reportedly ruled Daryl Easton’s tragic death as a suicide on Feb. 24, and sadly the beloved magician had been struggling with depression for years, we EXCLUSIVELY learned. His family is beyond ‘devastated’ over his sudden passing.

Daryl Easton was only 61-years-old when he was found dead on Feb. 24 at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, California. Authorities have ruled the magician’s death as a suicide, as reported by New York Daily News. His family is absolutely devastated over his passing, trying to pick up the pieces now that he’s gone. His wife “Alison [Easton] is beyond shocked and heartbroken over his death, this has hit her harder than anything you could possibly imagine — it has rocked her world,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They’ve been together over a decade.

“Daryl has always suffered from depression, but she never thought he would take his own life, especially in this manner,” our source added. “She can’t get the image out of her head. Daryl had been suffering quite a lot recently. He was getting on in age and felt that he hadn’t achieved any of the goals that he had set for himself. Alison and he had been going through a tough time of late, but she never possibly imagined he would take his own life.” Many fans have shared their condolences, proving how many lives he truly touched while performing in Las Vegas and California. He also performed at the inauguration of President George W. Bush in 2001.

Our insider continued, “The whole family is devastated, and don’t know how they are going to ever fully recover from this terrible tragedy. It’s just such an awful sad situation, Daryl had so much to give, even if he didn’t believe that.” Easton was tragically found with a bag over his head in a closet around 7:30 local time on Feb. 24. The beloved “magician’s magician” was scheduled to perform around the time he was found hanging with a bag over his head, NBC reports.

HollywoodLifers, offer your thoughts and condolences for Daryl’s family and friends in the comments below. If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or CLICK HERE to talk with a chat specialist.

