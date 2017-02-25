Cash Me Ousside Girl Cashing In Majorly—Earning $40K Plus For Meet & Greets

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl Danielle Bregoli is taking advantage of her new fame and getting paid big bucks for it. See the insane amount she’s asking for to make appearances!

Danielle Bregoli became a household name almost overnight as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl known for her outrageous behavior. The 13 year-old underwent a glamorous and chic transformation in the hopes of becoming even more of a star. Danielle certainly wants the celebrity treatment from here on out according to she’s getting paid to make appearance.

Danielle is reportedly getting paid over $40k to make an appearance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May, according to TMZ. That’s just for one appearance! The owner of the company throwing the festival also told the site he will be throwing Danielle’s 14th birthday party in March and she’ll get a cut of the ticket sales for that too. Apparently, Danielle’s representation says for an appearance in the U.S. she wants around $30k and you’ll have to fork up $40k for her to go overseas for an appearance.

Reportedly, not everyone is thrilled with Danielle’s rising star. Her father Ira is allegedly super worried. “Ira is gravely concerned for Danielle and he wants her out of the spotlight immediately,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. ““No good can come from being paraded around like this, and rewarded for outrageous behavior. As far as he’s concerned, giving Danielle this kind of attention is just going to spur her on.”

Danielle’s father’s anxiety is kind of justified. She’s gained a lot of attention in a short period of time. “He’s worked with a lot of troubled teenagers over the years,” the source said, “and he knows better than anyone that when kids play up like this they are doing it to get attention. What Danielle really needs right now is to be taken away from the cameras, given boundaries and some discipline.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Danielle’s big pay days? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.