‘Flip Or Flop’ Christina El Moussa Is All Smiles & ‘Genuinely Happy’ Amid Tarek Divorce Drama

Christina El Moussa is looking particularly cheerful for a woman who is going through a dramatic public divorce. Check out how peppy the ‘Flip or Flop’ star looked while stepping out on Feb. 24!

HGTV star Christina El Moussa, 33, showed off her pearly whites when she was caught grinning from ear-to-ear on Feb. 24 while stepping out all by her lonesome in a stunning red and white floral dress and tan ankle-high boots. It seems that the mother-of-two is doing a great job at keeping her spirits high while in the throws of a very public divorce with her Flip Or Flop co-star and estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, 35. In fact, she recently revealed to PEOPLE she is actually “genuinely happy,” a sentiment that is well-reflected in her very chipper appearance on her recent public outing.

Though Christina may be looking and feeling quite happy now, she did recently have to explain to her and Tarek’s 6-year-old daughter that mommy and daddy were officially not getting back together after quietly separating last May, announcing the separation in December, and Tarek officially filing for divorce at the beginning of January. Now that conversation was DEFINITELY not a happy one.

“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” Christina told PEOPLE. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our number one priority. We’ll always be a family.” The ex-couple, who were married for seven years, are currently living apart and co-parenting Taylor and one-year-old Brayden. They are continuing to work together on their hit reality series and have made public appearances together since announcing the divorce.

