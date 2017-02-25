‘L&HH’ Cardi B Terrified Offset Will Cheat: Praying He’s Strong Enough To Resist Temptation

Splash News

Don’t mess with her man! Now that ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Cardi B is getting more involved with famous rapper Offset, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s worried he’ll be tempted to cheat. She’s hoping that he’ll be strong enough to resist!

Cardi B, 24, is fully aware that dating a famous guy comes along with having to ignore fawning women. Even though she has a super chill relationship with Migos rapper Offset, 23, she’s still a bit concerned about other thirsty groupies trying to take her spot! “She trusts Offset, but it’s these other females out here she hates,” a source close to the Love & Hip Hop: New York star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows that these b**ches out here will literally throw their body parts at him because he’s a rapper and try to get him caught up in some bull.”

Our source added, “She hopes he’s strong enough to resist every piece of a** and all temptations that’s about to come his way.” As we previously reported, Cardi is totally head over heels for the “Bad and Boujee” rapper after seeing how much fun they have together, but she’s worried that both of their sky-rocketing careers could get in the way. “Everything is perfect between them and she wants to grow with him, but she doesn’t want fame to ruin their relationship,” the insider said.

Cardi and Offset first ignited romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands after attending Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. She seemingly confirmed they were involved by sharing a throwback Instagram video of them at the big game on Valentine’s Day, alongside the caption, “Oooh hey babe 💋.” Offset even commented with the boyfriend and girlfriend emoji!

Things seem to be going great between the two, since Offset reportedly treated his rumored girlfriend to a diamond Cartier bracelet that’s apparently worth a staggering $25,000. That’s definitely no chump change! The pair even makes sweet music together, as the duo released their sizzling hit single, “Lick” from her second mixtape, Gangsta B–ch Music Vol. 2, in Feb. 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi has anything to worry about? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.