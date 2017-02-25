‘L&HH’ Cardi B: Her Dreams Of Winning Best Actress Award At The Oscars Revealed

Courtesy of Instagram

Wow! Cardi B from ‘L&HH: New York’ has some dreams of walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards and we’ve got all details on her big plans here!

Cardi B, 24, wants to take her drama from reality TV to the big screen! “Cardi’s likely going to be at some Oscar parties but man, she’d love to be walking on the actual red carpet, wearing a fierce ass designer gown, and being nominated for best actress or best musical score!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s got so much potential that’s ready to be unleashed and now that Jay Z got inducted into the songwriters hall of fame, she knows her dreams can be reached,” the insider said. Cardi definitely has some big dreams for the future and “wants to taken as a serious actress.” She will be choosey about what projects she picks even though she’s “got acting scripts coming her way left and right,” and the source said, “she’s choosing very carefully what she takes.”

“She’ll definitely be watching Hollywood’s biggest night in hopes that in five years, she’ll be on the stage accepting her very own Oscar,” the source told us. Wouldn’t that be something? In the meantime, Cardi B has plenty to be excited about with her budding relationship Migos rapper, Offset. “Even thought the relationship is still fresh, Cardi’s really into Offset,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

“Like, for real for real. She digs his sex appeal and how raw and authentic he is. Everything is perfect between them and she wants to grow with him, but she doesn’t want fame to ruin their relationship,” the insider said. The two are clearly into each other and Offset even dropped $25,000 on a diamond Cartier bracelet! “Like the Cliffhanger game on the Price Is Right, they’re both on that steep incline to stardom and Cardi doesn’t want their careers or their relationship to fall off,” the insider added.

