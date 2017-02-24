Zoe Saldana Flaunts Insanely Toned Physique Just Days After Announcing Baby #3’s Arrival

REX/Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana & her husband Marco Perego welcomed their son Zen less than 1 week ago, and already the new mom has enjoyed a night out! Showing off her unbelievably fit bod, the actress sported a figure-hugging white leather dress, and she seriously looked better than ever! We’re dying to know her secret.

Zoe Saldana, 38, completely shocked fans on Feb. 18 when she announced she and her husband Marco Perego, 37, added a new member to their family! Already proud parents to twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 2, the happy couple now have a new baby son named Zen! And while Zoe most likely used a surrogate or adopted baby Zen, as the new mom was seen days before she announced the birth and did NOT look pregnant, the mom-of-three got to have a fun night out on Feb. 23. And boy did she look amazing!

While attending a pre-Oscars bash in West Hollywood, Zoe dazzled in a whimsical off-white dress that featured a ruffled neckline and sleeves that tied across her arms. The frock was off-the-shoulder and midi-length, and the star paired the unique piece with simple ankle-strap nude heels. Our favorite part of her look though was the thigh-high slit in her dress, which highlighted her super slim figure.

She wore her raven-colored hair long and straight as it flowed directly down her back. Talk about elegant! Taking to Instagram just days earlier to share her newborn son’s birth with the world, Zoe posted a first pic of Zen playing with his older brothers.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!” she captioned the sweet family snapshot. We’re so thrilled for Zoe and her fam and can’t wait to see more pics of little Zen soon — WHAT an exciting time!

