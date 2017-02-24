Women In Film Pre-Oscars Party: See Emma Stone, Meryl Streep & More Celebrate

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s party time! With the Academy Awards just around the corner, Women In Film held their annual pre-Oscars cocktail party on Feb. 24. Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and more stars showed their red carpet style and we’ve got the pics, right here!

The stars turned out for the 10th annual Women In Film pre-Oscar cocktail party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles Feb. 24. With so many great ladies up for Academy Awards both onscreen and off, everyone was in high spirits as they walked the red carpet. 2016 Best Actress Oscar winner Brie Larson, 27, played host to the big event along with the organization’s president Cathy Schulman. The Room star looked stunning in a cream long sleeved dress mini-dress that showed off her toned legs and she was so thrilled to be there based on her giant smile.

2017 Best Actress frontrunner Emma Stone, 28, has been crushing with killer style all throughout awards season and this event was no exception, wearing a sleeveless black number with a high neck. Fellow nominee Meryl Streep, 67, showed her support for Women In Film, keeping it classy in a black and white patterned dress with a long black sweater. She added a gardenia flower to her collar as a pretty accent to the comfy look.

Gabrielle Union, 44, brought some slick style to the event, wearing a shimmering black cocktail dress that featured a sheer skirt, and boy does she have legs for days! She’s got a brand new look when it comes to her hair, wearing it in a super-short bob that made us do a double take! She just debuted it at a party Feb. 23 and the style sure shows off that gorgeous face of hers.

Girl Meets World cutie Rowan Blanchard, 15, may still be a teen but she’s all in favor of Women In Film. The young star hit the absolutely perfect fashion note in a floral minidress that featured shiny pink and purple flowers, with long black lace sleeves that matched the frill on her skirt. She kept her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, so we got a great look at her adorable face!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to the 2017 Oscars? What is your favorite film that is nominated?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.