Wiz Khalifa Heartbroken Over Loss Of Transgender Sister — It’s ‘Been The Hardest Thing’

So sad! Wiz Khalifa is finally opening up to his fans about the difficult loss of his transgender sister Dorien ‘Lala’ Thomaz. The ‘See You Again’ rapper needs support now more than ever, and he’s so grateful for the ‘well wishes’ of his fans. See his heartfelt tweet, right here.

This is totally heartbreaking. Wiz Khalifa, 29, suffered a tragic loss on Feb. 20 when his transgender sister Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, 32, suddenly passed away. However, the rapper stayed silent on the shocking death for three days, until finally breaking his silence to fans on Twitter on Feb. 24. “The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with,” he said. “But with your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this.” Aww!

Wiz’s mom Peachie Wimbush broke the sad news on Instagram two days after her daughter’s death by sharing a photo of her obituary and a touching quote from Steel Magnolias. “… There was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life,” wrote Peachie. She followed with her own message saying “I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love 🙏🏾.”

The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 24, 2017

The obit says that the 32-year-old “passed away peacefully with her mother at her side on Feb. 20, 2017.” It is unclear what the cause of death was, but of course it was traumatic for Wiz, his mom, and his other siblings. Days before her death, Peachie shared a photo of her hand holding Lala’s and said “Your prayers are necessary… thank you in advance.”

