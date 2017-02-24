Oscars 2017: What Time Is It On & Where Can I Watch

Courtesy of Academy Awards

This biggest award show of the year is FINALLY here! The Oscars are basically Hollywood’s creme de la creme, so we don’t want you to miss a second of the star-studded action. Curious on how to watch on Feb. 26? Here’s everything you need to know!

Don’t have a personalized invitation to the Oscars? Don’t sweat it, none of us do! And that’s exactly why we’re planning our entire Sunday night around the biggest award show of the year. Friends have been warned, food and wine has been picked out, so now it’s just about the fundamental TV details The Oscars will air on Feb. 26 on ABC. That means you can either watch on the TV, check out the ABC app, or visit ABC.com. If you’re lucky enough to live in Los Angeles, all the action can be seen around the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. (Don’t try to crash the event, though, you will get arrested).

We know what you’re thinking, you’ve seen the BRIT Awards, Grammys, and Golden Globes — so why are the Oscars any different? First, it’s all about the movies. Second, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting. Do you have ANY idea how funny that guy is? Third, all your favorite stars will be there. If the Oscars were a cafeteria table, only the popular kids would sit there with their Coke Zeros, acai bowls, and kale salads. The Regina George of award shows, you might say.

Still not convinced? How about this! John Legend will perform on the piano (daughter Luna has been helping him practice), Harrison Ford might honor the late Carrie Fisher with a song, Eva Mendes is expected to walk the red carpet with nominee Ryan Gosling, who will ALSO put on a show. The actor is totally down to sing any La La Land songs! We can’t wait to get this party started!

HollywoodLifers, will YOU be tuning in on Feb. 26 to watch the Oscars?

