San Antonio Spurs Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s a battle of two of the NBA Western Conference’s hottest teams, as the San Antonio Spurs travel to L.A. to take on the Clippers at Staples Center. We’ve got your way to watch all of the action go down online Feb. 24 via live stream!

This is going to be SO good! Kawhi Leonard and his San Antonio Spurs head to Los Angeles in their first game back from the All-Star break to take on the surging L.A. Clippers. While the Spurs are sitting pretty right behind the Golden State Warriors for Western Conference dominance, they have lost big in both of their previous meetings with the Clips this season. Can they turn it around and finally get one over on the young squad or will the Clippers make it 3-0 against the Spurs? Find out when the game tips off at 10:30pm EST on Feb. 24, so scroll down for the live stream link!

The Clippers embarrassed the Spurs in their first meeting of the season, mercilessly clobbering them 116-92 on San Antonio’s home turf on Nov. 5, 2016. A month later they handed it to the Spurs again, with a 106-101 win at Staples Center Dec. 22. There’s no doubt that Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and the crew totally have San Antonio’s number, but they’re going to be pretty tired coming off a drubbing by the Warriors on Feb. 23, less than 24 hours before they take they take the court against Kawhi and his team. They are completely well rested and ready to go as their last game was back on Feb. 15 before the All-Star break.

No matter what happens against the Clippers, San Antonio is assured of at least one win while in the City of Angels. They’re going to be sticking around L.A. to take on the lowly Lakers on Feb. 26, who are sitting near the bottom of the basement in the Western Conference with a pathetic 19-39 record.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Take our poll and VOTE!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.