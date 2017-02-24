Toronto Raptors Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s a battle to see who’s the best in the East! The Boston Celtics will travel north to meet the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 24, so tune in to see what happens when these two squads go head-to-head!

With the Cleveland Cavaliers getting their act together, it’s going to be hard to unseat LeBron James, 32, Kyrie Irving, 24, and the rest of the Cavs from the top of the Eastern conference. However, if there are any two squads that could do it, it would be the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors. These two teams will square off in the Air Canada Centre at 8:00 PM ET, so don’t miss all the action after tip-off.

The Celtics were expected to get past the NBA Trade Deadline with their roster relatively unchanged, per ESPN. Isaiah Thomas worked Boston’s fans into a frenzy after he posted a pair of emoji eyes, the same tweet he shared before the Celtics signed Al Horford, 30, but most thought Boston would not make any major moves. With Avery Bradley about to return following an Achilles Injury, which put him on the shelf for 20 games, the team was about to be back to full strength.

When Boston’s four horsemen — Isaiah, Avery, Al and Jae Crowder – are all starting, they’re 16-6. Though it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to secure the top seed in the Eastern conference, they’re on track to the No. 2 spot and will most likely make the playoffs. Perhaps they may be the ones who spoil the Cavs’ attempt at back-to-back championships?

Or will Drake, 30, have more ammo to troll King James with? Drizzy’s Raptors acquired Serge Ikaba, 27, from the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross, 26, and a first-round draft pick. The power-forward is expected to help the team in the back-half of the 2016-17 NBA season. The addition may just give the Raptors the firepower they need to make it to the Finals. They have a great opportunity to try him out in this match with the Celtics.

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think either of these teams will make it to the NBA Finals?

