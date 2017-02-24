UnitedVoices Rally Live Stream: Watch Seth Rogan & More UTA Stars Protest Trump

Courtesy of Facebook

One of Hollywood’s top talent agencies is ditching their traditional Oscars party for a more meaningful cause: a rally to protest the unfair policies of the president! Watch UTA’s #UnitedVoices rally featuring Seth Rogan, Emily Ratajkowski, Mark Ruffalo and more, right here.

United Talent Agency was inspired when one of their clients decided to boycott the Oscars because of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, and decided to forgo their usual glitzy Oscar party for a more somber occasion. That’s how the #UnitedVoices rally began. You won’t want to miss a second of the star-studded event featuring tons of UTA stars, so tune in at 3pm-5pm PST/ 6pm-8pm EST.

CEO Jeremy Zimmer explains why they made the unusual choice: “As everyone knows, Asghar [Farhadi] is nominated again this year for his extraordinary work, The Salesman. Yet he will not be making the trip from Tehran to Los Angeles in protest of the proposed ban on travel to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries.”

“Staring at our invite list, I shook my head at Asghar’s situation. Then I realized: It’s not ‘his’ situation; it’s our situation. UTA has always been a family—our artists, our buyers, our colleagues. This is essential to who we are as a company. And, now is a time to be true to our DNA and stand up for our family and the issues we face across our society.”

The Facebook page for the public even also reveals that UTA will be donating a whopping $250,000 to civil liberties and refugees, and asked supporters to help even more bu donating to www.crowdrise.com/unitedvoices. 100% of the money they raise will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help people who are suffering as a result of Donald Trump’s xenophobia.

Stars that will attend the event include many of UTA’s clients, like Seth Rogan, Mark Ruffalo, Emily Ratajkowski, Ted Danson and James Franco. They will also have explosive speakers like Ashgar, Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox and Keegan-Michael Key, Jeremy Zimmer and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. Don’t miss the epic evening!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the United Talent Agency’s idea to skip their traditional Oscar party to hold a rally instead? Let us know!

