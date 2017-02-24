T.I. Goes Commando On Instagram & His Fans Can’t Handle It: Teasing Tiny?

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, hello there, T.I.! The rapper had Instagram buzzing on Feb. 24 when he posted a photo of himself shirtless in a pair of sweatpants…with nothing underneath. By going commando, the rapper put his bulge on FULL display and the Internet can’t stop talking about it. So, of course, we have to wonder — did his ex, Tiny, take notice, too!?

T.I., 36, really knows how to get people talking! The 36-year-old casually stood outside his house in a pair of fitted sweatpants on Feb. 24, and had someone snap a photo of him perusing his phone. In the pic, T.I.’s abs are on display, but you can also totally see his penis through the fabric of his pants!

The comments section of the photo is flooded with comments pointing out the bulge, with fans pointing it out left and right. “Trouble. Trouble. Trouble. That bulge is distracting,” one wrote. Another added, “This just gave me life,” and dozens more commented with the heart eyes emoji. T.I. doesn’t generally post such revealing photos like this, so we’re totally wondering if he was trying to get his ex, Tiny’s, attention with the scandalous shot. Or, maybe he was trying to make her jealous with all the loving comments?!

T.I. and Tiny have kept totally tight-lipped about rumors their relationship is on the rocks, but she reportedly filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. However, they were photographed together on Valentine’s Day, so if they are currently broken up, it seems fairly amicable and with a possibility of a reconciliation. Plus, they do have three kids, King, Major and Heiress, together.

While Tiny is hesitant about giving the relationship another go, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that T.I. is completely confident that it’ll all work out. “T.I. and Tiny have had issues forever. They always get back together,” our source explained. He feels that will be the same in this case.” We hope it all works out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. is sending a message to Tiny with his latest Instagram?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.