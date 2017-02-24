The Weeknd Dissing Bruno Mars In New Song? Fans Convinced There’s A Feud

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Is The Weeknd starting a war with Bruno Mars? After reading the nasty lyrics to Future’s ‘Comin’ Out Strong,’ which The Weeknd’s featured on, fans are convinced Selena Gomez’s man is starting beef with Bruno Mars. And now, they’re taking sides!

According to fans on Twitter, it appears there’s a new feud between The Weeknd and Bruno Mars! Selena Gomez‘s man is featured on Future‘s “Comin’ Out Strong,” and on the track, he seems to be calling out Bruno by name!

As part of The Weeknd’s verse on Future’s song, he raps:

Like a n**** don’t dance, but he make moves

They f*** around, now a n**** gotta shame you . . .

They said I couldn’t reach Mars, so I turned to a star

Now I might have f***ed around, might have raised up the bar

Random listeners may have missed the mention, but fans on Twitter didn’t, and now they’re acknowledging the alleged feud and taking sides. See their tweets below!

A Weeknd/Bruno Mars beef? The Weeknd may sell but he can't sing or dance and is a boring performer. He cannot hold a candle to Bruno Mars. — jen² (@xoxojenelle) February 24, 2017

those hits and a hadid has gassed the weeknd into thinking he can come for bruno mars. fortunately we have video evidence of the nonsense pic.twitter.com/S7wzBwJvfo — looter vandross (@brokenpromithes) February 24, 2017

Sorry but The Weeknd is basically an "edgier" Bruno Mars. — Laura Neuzeth (@LauraNeuzeth) February 24, 2017

Neither star has commented on an actual feud, but as you can see above, people are already commenting on it. So it’s possible Bruno might come out with a rebuttal track. Or, The Weeknd may keep gunning for Bruno. At this point, anything can happen!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think The Weeknd is dissing Bruno Mars? If so, should Bruno fire back? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.