The Weeknd Dissing Bruno Mars In New Song? Fans Convinced There’s A Feud

OMG! Is The Weeknd starting a war with Bruno Mars? After reading the nasty lyrics to Future’s ‘Comin’ Out Strong,’ which The Weeknd’s featured on, fans are convinced Selena Gomez’s man is starting beef with Bruno Mars. And now, they’re taking sides!
According to fans on Twitter, it appears there’s a new feud between The Weeknd and Bruno Mars! Selena Gomez‘s man is featured on Future‘s “Comin’ Out Strong,” and on the track, he seems to be calling out Bruno by name!
As part of The Weeknd’s verse on Future’s song, he raps:
Like a n**** don’t dance, but he make moves
They f*** around, now a n**** gotta shame you . . .
They said I couldn’t reach Mars, so I turned to a star
Now I might have f***ed around, might have raised up the bar
Random listeners may have missed the mention, but fans on Twitter didn’t, and now they’re acknowledging the alleged feud and taking sides. See their tweets below!
Neither star has commented on an actual feud, but as you can see above, people are already commenting on it. So it’s possible Bruno might come out with a rebuttal track. Or, The Weeknd may keep gunning for Bruno. At this point, anything can happen!
HollywoodLifers, do YOU think The Weeknd is dissing Bruno Mars? If so, should Bruno fire back? Tell us how you feel below!
