Shaq Threatens To ‘Smack The Sh*t’ Out Of JaVale McGee As Feud Turns Nasty On Twitter

Forget LeBron James’s beef with Charles Barkley. The nastiest NBA feud is between Shaquille O’Neal and the Golden State Warriors’ JaVale McGee. These two went at it on Twitter and it got vulgar violent, with Shaq threatening to slap the taste out of JaVale’s mouth!

This Twitter war, which took place on Feb. 24, was a long time in the making. Shaquille O’Neal, 44, has often mocked JaVale McGee, 29, on his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment on TNT’s Inside The NBA, according to the Washington Post. In fairness, JaVale has pulled off some stupid mistakes, but Shaq decided to call a truce – but not before running a Doctor Strange parody that showed all of JaVale’s “Greatest Hits.”

“I want to thank you for getting me off the Golden State hit list,” Shaq’s broadcast partner Charles Barkley, 54, told Shaq after watching the video. “They’re going to hate you for years.” It didn’t take years for JaVale to respond. “Shaq,” he tweeted, “get my [nuts] out of your mouth. And EAD! #thatisall.”

Yeah, that vulgar tweet was just the beginning. “Aight y’all I’m done responding…I think,” he tweeted. Except, that was a lie. “Think about this. [He] woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video. THAT [isn’t weird] to y’all? Maybe I should be flattered?”

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Aight y'all I'm done responding… I think🤔🤔🤔 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Maybe he should be worried? Shaq responded to JaVale’s use of the nuts emoji by threatening to throw some hands. “Don’t be acting like you [are a] G. I’ll smack the sh*t out [of your] bum ass. [You’re the] one that be looking stupid with your dum ass,” the 4-time NBA Champion tweeted. “Now since you on a good team, [you] want to act like [you]re a player now. Stop it. You’ll only be remembered for ‘Shaqtin A fool.'”

“Oh, we threatening people now?” JaVale wrote back. “Kick rocks you old bastard. You ain’t [going] to do sh*t.” JaVale once again dropped the nuts emoji, while Shaq unleashed a meme that introduced America to JaVale “Bum” McGee. It doesn’t seem like this feud is ever going to stop.

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

This bad blood certainly beats the beef between Barkley and LeBron James, 32. King James, fed up with Sir Charles criticizing him for being “whiny,” blasted Barkley as “a hater” after a Jan. 30 game. “I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid… All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way.” Man. What’s with it with former NBA stars picking fights with the current generation?

