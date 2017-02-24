Selena Gomez Spotted In Amsterdam: Joins The Weeknd On Tour After 1.5 Weeks Apart

They’re back together again! Selena Gomez was spotted arriving in Amsterdam on Feb. 24…the same city her boyfriend, The Weeknd, is performing in that very night. The ‘Starboy’ singer has been touring in Europe for the last week, but it looks like Sel is finally reuniting with her man!

Selena Gomez, 24, was photographed getting on a plane at LAX on Feb. 23, and the very next day, Elle Netherlands confirmed she had arrived in Amsterdam. This isn’t just a European vacation for fun, though — it turns out, Sel’s man, The Weeknd, 26, actually has a show in that city on Feb. 24!

The Weeknd left for tour on Feb. 15, and before that, Selena was working in New York City, so these two haven’t seen each other since Grammys night on Feb. 12. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the 24-year-old was “dying” to join her man on the road, and it took less than two weeks for her to get her wish!

Let’s be real — you don’t fly across the world for just anyone, so it definitely seems like Selena and The Weeknd’s romance is pretty serious. Of course, all we had to do was look at those photos of them making out on a yacht to know that there’s some major chemistry between them!

That’s not to say things haven’t moved fast, though. After all, The Weeknd just ended his relationship with Bella Hadid, 20, in November, and there weren’t any photos of him and Selena together until mid-January. It’s unclear how long the “It Ain’t Me” singer plans to stay out on the road with her man, but he has shows in Europe from now until March 14. After that, he’ll head to South America for a brief stint before bringing the tour back to the U.S. at the end of April.

