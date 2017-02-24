Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Reunite: She’s Acting Like ‘A Giddy Schoolgirl With A Major Crush’

REX/Shutterstock

How sweet is this? Selena Gomez flew out to Amsterdam to see The Weeknd and the details are just so, so adorable!

Selena Gomez got on a plane in Los Angeles and has landed in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The 24 year-old singer arrived on Feb. 23 just the day before The Weeknd, 26, is scheduled to perform their as part of his European tour. “Selena has been so excited about seeing Abel. She’s acting like a giddy schoolgirl with a major crush,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sel could barely wait to see Abel again after only a week and a half apart. Reportedly, “she was absolutely buzzing before getting on that plane,” the source said, “she was even a little nervous.” That’s so sweet to hear! Selena was probably thrilled to see The Weeknd allegedly felt the same way. “Abel is thrilled Selena made it out to see him,” another source told us. “He understood she had work commitments, but he definitely missed her.”

Reportedly “they are having so much fun right now, everything feels right,” the insider said. These two are just so sweet together! The couple allegedly kept the romance alive even when they spent those days apart. “They do it all, text, call and send pictures and video chat. They do the whole thing. They are always a moment away from each other and they make it very easy to get a hold of one another,” a source previously said to HollywoodLife.com. Sel and Abel haven’t been together since the night of Grammys back on Feb. 12. They’ve definitely heated up quickly since they were first spotted out together. Their date night on Feb. 11 aboard a yacht in Marina Del Rey. How romantic is that? Super swoon-worthy!

HollywoodLifers, are you thrilled for Selena and Abel? Tell us in the comments below!

