Selena Gomez Rocks Out At The Weeknd’s Concert In Amsterdam — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez only has eyes for her sexy Starbae. As The Weeknd performed an epic show in Amsterdam as part of his European tour, the brunette bombshell couldn’t stop from rocking out to her man’s music. See the supportive pictures, here!

Selena Gomez‘s, 24, love for The Weeknd, 27, has crossed international waters for the SECOND time now. Weeks after returning from their Italian getaway, the couple packed up their bags once again to jet off to Amsterdam. Anyone will tell you that dating long-distance really sucks, so Selena and the “Starboy” hitmaker decided to skip that whole mess by traveling through Europe together while he’s on tour. During his concert at the Ziggy Dome, the brunette beauty took a picture of heels resting on a guardrail of some sort (probably from the VIP section). One lucky fan even saw Selena standing in the backstage area!

Selena Gomez inside Ziggy Dome in Amsterdam tonight pic.twitter.com/OoGRXQQxys — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

It’s been about two weeks since these lovers saw each other, so we can only imagine how happy Selena is to be reunited with her man! The last time they hung out was on Grammy night. After that, the “Good For You” singer headed to New York Fashion Week while The Weeknd stayed in Los Angeles to celebrate this 27th birthday at Dave & Buster’s — a party his girlfriend paid for as a present! Selena was “dying” to see her man, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, and now she’s finally getting her wish!

If you’re not convinced that Selena is the BEST girlfriend in the world, check this out! The former Disney star was actually spotted hanging out with friends in The Weeknd’s CLOTHES. Dressed in a black t-shirt with the stud’s signature red design on it, Selena chowed down on pizza for a low key night at a pal’s house. The shirt is part of The Weeknd’s concert merchandise — how cute is that?! We can’t get enough of this couple!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is it to see Selena rocking out during The Weeknd’s concert?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.