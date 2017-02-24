Selena Gomez Selling Her $3.5 Million Texas ‘Dream Home’ — See Pics Of Amazing Property

Selena Gomez is ready to move house! Though she’s currently galavanting around Amsterdam with her dashing boyfriend The Weeknd, Sel found the time to list her gorgeous Fort Worth, TX home for sale. Check out pics of the snazzy place right here, and if you’ve got the cash, well, bid away!

She’s moving out! Selena Gomez, 24, is selling her Texas mansion, and though she paid $3.5 million when she bought the 10,016-square-foot home in 2015 — barely two years ago — she’s willing to take a loss, as it’s been listed for just $2.9 million with Todd Terry and John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Real Estate. Click through our gallery, attached, to see photos of the amazing estate!

So why is Selena getting rid of her beloved home? Ashley Cook, a good friend of Sel’s (and her California sales agent) told local Texas blog Candy’s Dirt that the “Good For You” singer is still in love with it, but is just too darn busy to be there as much as she’d like. “She is so busy, she ended up only spending holidays there,” Ashley shared. “Her work schedule takes her all over the place. But she really loved hanging out with her family in that media room.” Bummer!

It’s definitely sad that Sel is moving on from the place. “Selena has owned other homes, but this property really was her first dream house,” Ashley also revealed. Aw!

As you can see in the photos, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath house has tons of outdoor space and a beautiful saltwater pool. It was built in 2005, and described as being “English style” with “hints of Tuscan, contemporary and country touches”. BRB, moving to Texas! Check out the gallery above to see all of the stunning pics.

