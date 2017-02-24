Pumpkin Pokes Fun At Mama June’s Weight Loss: ‘Her Stomach Looked Gross’

Courtesy of Instagram

Zing! Mama June has been working her butt off quite literally to lose hundreds of pounds. While her daughters are super proud of her, Pumpkin couldn’t help but poke fun at her mom’s ‘gross’ stomach after the weight loss. See what she said, here!

Pumpkin AKA Lauryn Shannon wasn’t holding back while talking about her mom Mama June Shannon’s dramatic weight loss with Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 24! The 17-year-old sounds totally supportive of her mom, but also poked a little fun at her for a very common problem: excess skin.

“She got a gastric sleeve back in 2015,” explained Pumpkin. “She slowly started losing weight, but it came to a point where he [trainer Kenya Crooks] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve and wasn’t loosing any more weight.”

“As that started happening, her stomach started looking gross and hanging from where she’d lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin.” explained the teenager quite candidly. “So she got her stomach removed and her skin.” Pumpkin also explained that she “got her boobies done,” going from a “44 long to 36 up,” while motioning around her stomach to describe where her mom’s breasts once were.

Anticipations has been growing more and more as Pumpkin, Honey Boo Boo AKA Alana Thompson, and Kenya the trainer continue on their media tour to hyper their mom’s new show Mama June: From Not To Hot. The family says that she’s gone from 460 pounds to a tiny size 4. So far, no one has seen the full transformation except her family and trainer, but we can only imagine how great she’s going to look!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Pumpkin’s comment about Mama June’s stomach being “gross”? Was it mean, or just silly? Let us know!

