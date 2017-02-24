Cardi B. & Offset: He Gives Her Gorgeous $25k Cartier ‘LOVE’ Bracelet — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock

When it comes to Cardi B, there’s apparently not one piece of jewelry that’s too pricey for Offset to purchase! The rapper reportedly gifted his rumored girlfriend with a diamond Cartier ‘LOVE’ bracelet that’s apparently worth a whopping $25k! You have to see her new arm candy..

If you questioned whether Cardi B, and Migos rapper, Offset, were officially dating, THIS PHOTO may be the answer. MediaTakeOut is reporting that the diamond bracelet on Cardi’s arm in the snap is a gift from her man, Offset. The stunning Cartier “LOVE” piece is worth $25k, according to the site, and we’re officially blown away.

Rumors have been swirling that the Love & Hip Hop New York star is dating the Migos rapper. However, both stars have yet to speak out on the romance buzz. But, they fueled those rumors when they were spotted out at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. The pair arrived together and left the big game hand-in-hand! You can check out their SB action, right here.

While it’s unclear if Cardi B and Offset are official, one thing that is, is their musical collaboration. In the beginning of Feb. 2017, the duo released their hit single, “Lick” from her second mixtape, Gangsta B–ch Music Vol. 2. Listen to a snippet of the track, below.

Cardi B’s relationship with Offset comes after she was rumored to be involved with her fellow L&HH co-star, Swift Star. Cardi B even admitted on the reunion Feb. 20, where she attacked his ex Asia Cole, that she was guilty of flirting with Swift.

The female rapper’s rumored romance with Offset also comes after she broke things off with her ex-fiancé, Tommy Geez in Dec. 2016. Tommy is currently in prison for reported gun charges, and is allegedly set to be released in 2018. When Cardi reportedly became involved with Swift, right after her broken engagement, some fans questioned if she had cheated on Tommy with Swift. Back in Dec. 2016, he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he “didn’t have nothing to do with her breakup with Tommy.” And, there you have it.

One thing is for sure — Cardi B’s new bling is amazing! So, if Offset really did gift her with the reported $25k Cartier bracelet, then we have a feeling they could be on the road to a serious romance! We’ll have to see how this one plays out.

