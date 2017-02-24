Image Courtesy of ABC

Well well well! Now it’s Nick Viall’s turn to be the one deciding how things go on his Fantasy Suite dates and boy is he a nervous wreck. We’ve got a sneak peek at how he’s having a meltdown over the prospect on the upcoming episode of ‘The Bachelor.’

The Fantasy Suite is a place that has been very good to Nick Viall in the past, as he bedded both Andi Dorfman, 29, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, 31, during their seasons as Bachelorettes. Now he’s going to be the one calling the shots as he decides whether or not to get intimate with his three final ladies, and it’s a prospect that has him both thrilled and terrified.

“I’m excited about this week — overnights and fantasy suite dates give you an incredible opportunity to connect with someone,” Nick, 36, reveals in a preview from the Feb. 27 episode that has him heading off to snowy Finland. “My hope is this week really helps bring clarity that I’m looking for. I really just have to focus on following my heart and knowing that I’m making the right decisions.”

Nick knows all too well that just because he has a hot hookup in the Fantasy Suite doesn’t mean it will end in an engagement, as both Andi and Kaitlyn ended up dumping him in their final rose ceremony. “I’m worried — most of my memories in this world end with me getting my heart broken. And so I think the obvious question for me is, what’s different for me now than before, knowing how strongly I felt about Andi and Kaitlyn. Maybe there’s nothing different,” he says. Aww, he’s really going through some serious feels about the experience.

If this show tells us anything, it’s that he will cut one of his final four women before heading off to their exotic last location for the Fantasy Suite dates and last rose ceremony, where he can finally pop the question to one of the three women left standing. Nick’s had a rocky go at love though, never fully committing his heart to Corinne Olympios, 24, Rachel Lindsay, 31, Vanessa Grimaldi, 29 or Raven Gates, 25. We know Rachel doesn’t go all the way as she’s already been named as the new Bachelorette.

“I’ve felt myself falling for all of these women at different points,” he tells the camera while walking across a vast snowy landscape. “Falling in love at the risk of being hurt is scary.” Then he really starts pouring on the romance confusion by saying, “Love is a two-way street, and you can lose it at any point. Hopefully, this doesn’t all blow up in my face.” As crazy as the remaining women are about Nick, we doubt he’ll be getting turned down by any of them if he wants to make magic during their Fantasy Suite time together.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Nick’s final three ladies will be?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.