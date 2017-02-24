Muhammad Ali’s Son Held At Airport & Questioned For Over Two Hours About Being Muslim

Image Courtesy of TMZ

Muhammad Ali’s son was detained at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and questioned about being Muslim, according to a shocking report on Feb. 24. He was returning from Jamaica when he was abruptly stopped with his mother.

Muhammad Ali Jr. is reportedly ready to file a lawsuit after being detained at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for nearly two hours on Feb. 7, according to TMZ. The famed boxer’s son was interrogated about his name and religion, so he believes they singled him out because he’s Muslim. He was reportedly returning from Jamaica with his mother, Khalilah Ali, when immigration officers abruptly stopped them. She was able to get though, but he was allegedly taken to a private room and questioned for two hours.

Ali Jr. was asked twice if he’s Muslim, according to his spokesman, Chris Mancini. He was also asked where he got his name, despite traveling on a U.S. Passport. He’s reportedly looking into suing the U.S. Treasury and Homeland Security over the shocking ordeal. His spokesperson also believes that it highlights a larger issue of “profiling and discrimination.” He’s interested in filing the lawsuit as a class action.

