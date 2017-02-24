Melania Trump Would Have Been Deported Under Donald’s New Immigration Rules

Rex/Shutterstock

Call it hypocrisy or a mere oversight, but had President Donald Trump’s new immigration order been in place during the 90s, Melania Trump would have been the first to go! The First Lady would have been classified as a deportation ‘priority,’ and Donald would have never his future wife.

If Donald Trump, 70, needs to know the type of person affected by the White House’s new deportation guidelines, he just needs to look at his wife, Melania Trump, 46. Trump expanded a policy instituted by Barack Obama, 55, on Jan. 25, one that targeted undocumented immigrants who were convicted of violent crimes.

Donald’s administration now targets people who commit any crime, including those “engaged in fraud or willful misrepresentation in connection with any official matter or application before a governmental agency,” according to Slate. Guess who engaged in such “fraud?” Melania! She (then knowns as Melania Knauss or Knaus) was reportedly paid for modeling work in 1996 while she was in the USA under a B1/B2 visitor visa. Working on a “tourist visa?” Uh-oh.

“If the current executive order on interior enforcement and the related Homeland Security memoranda on interior enforcement had been in effect at that time, then she would have certainly been an enforcement priority,” said Hasan Shafiqullah, a deputy attorney in charge of the immigration law unit at the Legal Aid Society. If these allegations about Melania are true, she “definitely violated her status, and if it came to immigration’s attention, yeah, they certainly could put her into removal proceedings,” said Cheryl David, an immigration specialist, also told Slate.

Melania would go on to get a H-1B work visa in Oct. 1996, months after her alleged modeling gig, but had she failed to disclose the B1/B2 violation, she may have been denied the H-1B visa. That may have also make her ineligible for a H-1B-based green card, which she got in 2001. She ultimately became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2006, a year after she married Donald.

The current First Lady would have been deported, if caught, for her visa violation in 1996. However, Donald’s new policy means that the Department of Homeland Security is now removing people for crimes previous administrations would have considered too minor to care about. Even though Donald says he’s going after “bad hombres,” his new policy would have shipped Melania back to Slovenia, long before she said “I do” to become the third Mrs. Trump.

