Everyone has been talking about the incredible transformation that Mama June Shannon underwent — and her family is telling all! Honey Boo Boo and her trainer, Kenya Crooks, stopped in to the HollywoodLife.com ahead of the Feb. 24 premiere of ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot.’

Mama June, 37, started at around 460 pounds, and is now a size four — the family can’t yet reveal how much she weighs, since viewers will have to watch the show find that out. She underwent a gastric sleeve surgery, and skin removal surgery, along with one other operation that will also be revealed in the show, but an average size four weighs approximately 112 pounds, so we’re estimating that she’s dropped at least 300 pounds.

Of course on top of the surgiries, she’s also changed her lifestyle — and began working uot.

“They go to the park,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo” said during a Facebook Live interview with HollywoodLife.com. “They do pushups, they walk the track, do lunges, they run, they lift weights, and do jumping jacks.” Alana, who plainly says she doesn’t like to work out, gets tricked into joining the family’s activities — they’re fun work outs/

“We do a lot of fun stuff as a group, as a family,” the family’s trainer, Kenya Crooks added, and those include bike riding, playing paint ball and laser tag. “You have to trick her into working out,” he said about having Alana join in.

Of course that also includes a different diet, which Mama June admitted has been difficult— the show’s not just a reality program, but also about spreading a positive across to others who are struggling. “It’s not easy to get up and go to the gym. I cheat, I’ve done that,” she said. “Sometimes you just wanna give up, just like on any diet but you can’t — you have to get in that mindset: If I give up, I’ll go back to the way I was.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Mama June’s journey? Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on WEtv on Friday, February 24 at 10PM ET.