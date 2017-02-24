Malia Obama’s Casual Internship Style: A Round-Up Of Her Weinstein Company Looks

SplashNews

Malia Obama is taking over NYC, and her outfit game is strong! The former first daughter has been hitting the city streets for her prestigious internship with the Weinstein Company, and we’re obsessed with her chic, laid back style! Check out all of her stunning looks, right here!

Malia Obama, 18, has been turning the NYC streets into her very own runway during her stay in the big city! She’s been working for famed producer and Oscar film royalty, Harvey Weinstein, at his company in Tribeca. While we can’t get over her epic gig, our attention has shifted to her casual internship style. You have to see all of her amazing looks in our gallery, above!

The former first daughter just got to NYC for the start of her internship on Jan. 30, and she’s already nailed city street style. Her most recent fashion choice came on Thursday, Feb. 24, when she hit the streets in black leggings, a jean button-down and a blue, puffy jacket for the unpredictable East Coast weather. Malia added a sweet pop of color with her pink socks, which she rolled over her leggings with a flat, beige ankle boot. The aspiring film-maker kept it simple with her long hair pulled back in a half-up-half-down pony tail and a fresh face. Flawless!

Malia has been gravitating towards leggings, ankle boots and oversized jackets during her stay in the city. And, we’re a huge fans of her colored socks that she’s been pairing with her comfortable footwear. Her style has been simple and layered, with major boho-chic vibes. It’s safe to say that she’s already a fashion icon!

While the rest of her family is settling into their new digs in Kalorama, D.C. after President Barack Obama‘s [55] incredible two terms in the White House, Malia has been hard at work, pursuing her career. With a passion for film, the 18-year-old landed her prestigious internship with The Weinstein Company after she worked for Lena Dunham, 30, on the set of Girls — NO big deal!

She’s been living it up in NYC and getting valuable work experience during her gap year, before she attends Harvard in the fall of 2017! We couldn’t be happier for Malia!

