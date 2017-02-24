Kourtney Kardashian Falling For Justin Bieber?: They Have ‘Explosive Chemistry’

SplashNews

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber reunited for a late-night rendezvous on Feb. 22, and now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned things may be heating up between them. Not only do they ‘connect on a soul level,’ but they have ‘explosive chemistry.’ Ooh la la!



“Kourtney [Kardashian] and Justin [Bieber] have been in constant communication for the past couple of weeks. He’s been like a rock for Kourtney, always calling, texting, checking in on her. They started out as just friends with benefits, but Kourtney is now starting to develop real feelings for him. Her sisters are afraid she’s getting in too deep with him, but she keeps reassuring them that she’s not a fool and that Justin has been nothing but an amazing friend,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ooh la la! Sounds steamy. As we previously told you, Kourtney, 37, and Justin, 22, got together for a late-night rendezvous at church on Wednesday, Feb. 22. They didn’t arrive together, but we can only imagine they spent time together inside. Especially if you consider their past history with one another.

“They really connect on a soul level. They get each other and in addition to having explosive chemistry, they can talk for hours on end. Plus he makes her laugh and he makes her feel sexy and desired,” our source adds.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time Kourtney and Justin have hung out together. Although they never confirmed they were hooking up, they didn’t hide their many hangouts throughout 2015 and 2016. During the time they were rumored to be romantically involved with each other, she was spotted leaving his hotel in the morning!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber spending time together? Would you be okay if they started dating? Tell us below!

