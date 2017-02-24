Khloe Kardashian Gushes About Tristan Thompson In Super Sexy Vacay Photo

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Dayum! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are one hot couple, and they want the whole world to know it! The curvy Kardashian took to Instagram on Feb. 24 to make us all jealous of her and her BFs amazing vacation, hot bodies, and passionate ‘love.’ Check it out, here!

Gone are the days where Khloe Kardashian was hiding her new relationship with Tristan Thompson. The 32-year-old reality star and denim designer shared a sexy shot from her recent vacation with her new bf on Feb. 24, and she didn’t think twice about calling him “my love” in the caption. Plus a heart emoji! That’s how you know it’s serious, right?

The duo really does look delicious in the pic. Khloe is rocking a super high-cut white hot bathing suit which showed off her curvy hips. She looked island-chic in a wide brimmed straw hat, and topped off the look with a pair of sunnies and a big smile. How could she not be smiling? She’s standing knee-deep in crystal clear blue water, wrapped in the arms of her 6’9″ 25-year-old boyfriend, who’s abs were fully on display in the hot photo. Damn!

Tristan proved that he’s equally committed to the relationship, posting the same photo on his own Instagram as well as a heart emoji for a caption. How cute! This is the first time he’s posted a pic of them together since Christmastime, but clearly they’re still going super strong. We love that they aren’t sharing too much with the public, and focusing on their relationship. Khloe hasn’t looked this happy in so long, and she totally deserves to be with someone as amazing and handsome as Tristan!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the sexy vacation photo? Share your thoughts on the hot pic with us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.