Kendrick Lamar Flirting With Nicki Minaj? Seeing Hearts After Hearing Her New Song

Well, well, what do we have here! Nicki Minaj is beating off guys with a stick these days as she may have scored ANOTHER admirer! Kendrick Lamar can’t get enough of the rapper’s new song and is even seeing hearts after hearing it. See his flirty tweet, here!

Like all of us, Kendrick Lamar, 29, can’t get enough of Nicki Minaj, 34! It’s no secret that the female rapper has always been hot stuff, but since dropping her new single “Swalla” with Jason Derulo, she’s dominating the spotlight — and everyone is noticing. “I love it Nicki,” gushed Kendrick on Twitter, to which she replied, “I knew you would! Ha! Thanks Kendrick.” That sounds pretty flirty to us! The “Black Barbies” hitmaker is beautiful, talented, and single — so why not start up a sizzling romance? OK, besides the fact that Kendrick is dating Whitney Alford.

I love it Nicki Minaj. 😍👑🤕 — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) February 24, 2017

😬I knew you would 😜 ha! Thx Kendrick 🙏🏽 https://t.co/7xROfehOeE — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 24, 2017

“Swalla” will actually be featured on Jason’s album, and also features Ty Dollar $ign. After teasing the song for WEEKS, the power team finally gave fans what they’ve been begging for on Feb. 24 (you can listen to it in full on Spotify). The track is spunky, fun, and perfect for dancing. It’s the type of jam clubs all around the world will be playing in a matter of days. Nicki also recently dropped “Make Love” with rapper Gucci Mane that’s already climbing to the top of the Billboard music charts. She’s at the top of her game!

With her career only skyrocketing higher and higher by the second, it’s hard to imagine how the Trinidad-native will find time to settle down and start a family. Nicki’s music has always been her baby, but she’s still excited by the idea of actual motherhood. “She’s not pregnant but she wants to be — and she is determined that her next boyfriend will be the father of her children,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We know Nicki will make an amazing mom one day!

