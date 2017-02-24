Katy Perry: Why She Rules As Hollywoodlife’s Star Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry is on fire these days! She’s dominating the scene once again thanks to ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, and she’s been taking a political stance with her music and performances more than ever. From her recent tweet in defense of the LGBTQ community to making nice with Taylor Swift’s bestie Ed Sheeran, here’s why Katy is our star of the week.

Katy Perry, 32, always knows how to write our favorite song, but that’s not the only reason we love her. Here are five reasons that Katy is on our radar this week!

1. The way in which she spoke out against President Donald Trump’s removal of bathroom protection laws for transgender students.

After Trump withdrew federal protections for transgender students in public schools on Feb. 22, Katy immediately took to Twitter to share an important PSA with her 96 million followers. She promoted The Trevor Project, a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ youth, and gave transgender teen Gavin Grimm, who is fighting discriminatory laws, a shoutout.

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017

2. Her decision to put on a politically-charged performance at the 2017 BRIT Awards on Feb. 22.

“Chained to the Rhythm”, Katy’s new single, epitomizes “woke” pop music, so it’s not too surprising that she used the BRITs as a platform to further get her point across. At the show, the Hillary Clinton-supporting popstar mocked President Trump by having giant skeletons dress up as him and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and re-enact the awkward handshake the two recently had at the White House.

3. When she met Ed Sheeran in London and instantly made him into a new BFF, further proving that the drama with Taylor Swift is ancient history.

You’ll just have to watch for yourself:

4. The pleasant distraction that is the music video for “Chained to the Rhythm”.

Katy dropped the candy-colored video for her new hit on Feb. 21, and it’s exactly what we needed. Watch solely for the moment of realization at 2:59:

5. Because she’s loved Pluto the whole time.

IF YOU REALLY LOVED ME IT WOULD BE "I LOVE YOU TO PLUTO AND BACK!" Moon is so basic! cc: @nicomiz pic.twitter.com/VyOIURHIMi — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 21, 2017

Same, Katy.

HollywoodLifers, are you inspired by Katy? Tell us how!

