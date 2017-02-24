Karl Lagerfeld Calls Meryl Streep Cheap After Chanel Won’t Pay Her To Wear Their Oscar Dress

REX/Shutterstock

The Oscars are still a few days away but the red carpet drama is already beginning to unfold! Karl Lagerfeld slammed Meryl Streep in an explosive new claim, alleging that the 20-time Oscar nominee refused to wear Chanel on the red carpet if she wasn’t going to get paid to suit up in the style.

All eyes will be on the red carpet on Sunday night as the celeb set puts their most fashionable foot forward on Oscar night. While we can’t wait to see what the leading ladies decide to wear for the occasion, we can already count out seeing Meryl Streep in Chanel — and Karl Lagerfeld had a lot to say about it.



The creative director at the helm of the French fashion house filled our sister publication, WWD, in on what went down with the beloved A-lister. According to Karl, Meryl fell in love with a grey Chanel Couture gown from his most recent collection, even requesting personal modifications to the design, (which isn’t uncommon for a red carpet creation). “I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld told the publication — but it wasn’t long before the plans were halted in favor of a brand that would pay Meryl to rock their look on the red carpet. The creative director claimed he received a call from her team notifying him of the change in plans. “’Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,’” is what he said the messenger told him when they delivered the news.

Chanel may be a favorite among the celeb set, but the brand has a strict policy on not offering payouts. “After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]. We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay,” Karl continued.

The fashion designer is known for being outspoken and topped off the interview by subtly throwing some shade Meryl’s way. “She could keep the dress because of the size,” he said. “It’s couture. It’s perfect for her.” He continued: “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

Meryl’s team refuted the claims to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that being paid to wear a gown on the red carpet is “against her personal ethics.”

Although we’re not entirely sure what actually went down here, if Meryl doesn’t want the couture creation us commoners will be lining up around the block to take the frock off Karl’s hands!

