Justin Bieber Reveals The Truth Behind Wet Stain On His Sweats: Did He Pee His Pants?

Did Justin Bieber pee his pants or what?! That’s the question Beliebers have all been asking since the singer stepped out with a noticeable wet stain on the crotch of his sweatpants on Feb. 22. Now, Justin is finally addressing the hype and revealing what really happened!

“Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area,” Justin Bieber, 22, tweeted on Feb. 24, after a photo of him with a giant wet stain on his pants went viral. “Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!”

Alright, so there ya have it — Justin didn’t pee his pants, you guys! This wasn’t the first time he addressed the situation, though: Earlier in the day, it seems he had his own laugh over it. The Biebs took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of himself and Adam Sandler’s character in Billy Madison, who’s also sporting a wet stain on his crotch. If you haven’t seen the movie, Billy was helping out a young classmate who’d actually peed his pants by splashing water on his jeans to look the same. Awww!

The 22-year-old was in L.A. when these photos were taken, but he won’t be sticking around for long — he’s due in Australia on March 6 to continue his worldwide Purpose tour! He’ll play shows Down Under for the first half of March, then head to South America, Asia, Africa and Europe for a string of more shows. In fact, Justin won’t be back in the U.S. for good until July, when the tour comes back here for its stadium shows. Talk about keeping busy, right!?

HollywoodLifers, did you think the stain on Justin’s pants was funny? Or are people just being immature? Did you think it was a pee stain?

