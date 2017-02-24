Justin Bieber Dating A Mystery Girl? Fans Convinced He Has A New Love After Wild Tweet

FameFlyNet

Does Justin Bieber have a new girlfriend!? Fans are freaking out that the singer may be involved with someone new after just one simple tweet. Check it out here and let us know if you think there’s a mystery woman in Justin’s life!

Justin Bieber, 22, has been blowing up the Internet after stepping out with a wet stain on the crotch of his pants Feb. 22. He explained the situation on Twitter — no, guys, he didn’t actually pee his pants — but the tweet now has Beliebers buzzing even more!

“Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d*** area,” he wrote. “Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” Okay, so with one question answered, another one emerges: Who got Justin flowers?! We can imagine he gets gifts from dozens of fans on a daily basis, so that’s obviously a possibility, but there’s still plenty of Twitter users out there who are convinced this means he’s dating someone in secret!

Twitter totally blew up with people wondering who gave Justin this romantic gift. See some of the best reactions here:

Who gave you flowers it better be one of them cheap ones from Walmart! That was supposed to be my job to get YOU FLOWERS @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/2DM0PpfBiz — 🥀 (@icyoccasion) February 24, 2017

Also, who sending you flowers? Cause it wasn't me so explain ya self @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/1XXQMjtxKA — anne archibald (@Bieboca) February 24, 2017

WHOM GOT YOU FLOWERS SIR CAUSE I DIDNT @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/ofFvjeuJTM — ️ (@IeavesmeIonely) February 24, 2017

. @justinbieber YOU GETTING FLOWERS FROM OTHER BITCHES YES OR NO? pic.twitter.com/ttaYyF4W53 — antonella (@zaynzpurpose) February 24, 2017

We’re not going to jump to conclusions and automatically assume Justin’s in a new relationship, though — after all, the timing for him to start a romance is not ideal. The 22-year-old will be traveling all over the world throughout the next few months, as he’ll be bringing his Purpose tour to Asia, South America, Africa and Europe before returning to the United States in July. Chances are, these flowers were probably just from an excited fan, right?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin has a new girlfriend? OR could the flowers just have been from a fan?

