Jose Fernandez’s Death Certificate Shocker: Was Marlins Star Married Before Death?

Rex/Shutterstock

Whoa. Jose Fernandez, the Miami Marlins pitching star that tragically died in a fatal boat crash in Sept. 2016, was once married! The MLB player’s death certificate lists him as ‘divorced,’ which raises the question — who’s his ex-wife?

It’s been months since Jose Fernandez perished while cruising around the Miami waters with his friends, but there are still mysteries surrounding the late Miami Marlins star. The latest shocker involves his relationship history, as Jose’s death certificate, obtained by TMZ, lists him as “divorced.”

Jose’s marriage history wasn’t known before TMZ’s revelation. He was single when he was found dead on Sept. 25, 2016. He actually left behind a pregnant girlfriend, Maria Arias, 24, who was carrying a Jose’s baby girl. The death certificate doesn’t list a former spouse, so the big question is – who’s the former Mrs. Jose Fernandez?

Update: Jose married to his high school sweetheart Alejandra Baleato Marichal in 2012, according to the sleuths at TMZ. They were both 20 at the time and this marriage only lasted 18 months.

Jose’s whole dating history has been a major source of confusion since he died. At first, people mistook Carla Mendoza as his baby mama as initial stories listed her as the woman carrying his child. Not so! Carla publicly said that she wasn’t pregnant and her mother actually revealed that the two split months before his death. Carla, according to her mom, wanted to get married after she graduated nursing school in May 2017, but Jose’s agent reportedly told him to wait until he got a new contract. This caused the two to begin arguing, and ultimately, they broke up in April 2016.

Though Jose would move on to Maria, there was no bad blood between the two women following his death. “My heart goes out to Maria,” Carla wrote after hearing news of Jose’s passing, sharing her message on Instagram on Sept. 27. “I’m sure this is all to painful for her…my deepest love goes out. The heartbreak is unbearable.”

Maria was expected to give birth to Jose’s daughter sometime in February 2017, according to TMZ. Will this baby girl inherit his estimated $6.5 million dollar estate? The daughter could be considered an “after-born heir,” attorney Robert Wallack EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and thus, she could be worth millions of dollars. Yes, even though Maria and Jose weren’t married, the girl – who Jose wanted to name Penelope – could get it all. Though, with a possible ex-wife now in the picture, could there be some drama over who really inherits his MLB fortune? Yikes!

What do you think about this latest development, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.