Hollywoodlife.com

Yes! Jodie Foster was one of many people, or ‘United Voices,’ who spoke out against Donald Trump at UTA’s rally outside its Beverly Hills offices on Feb. 24, and we loved everything she said. To hear her speech, click below!

Jodie Foster was among more than 1,500 people, including agents, clients, and supporters who gathered outside the UTA’s offices in Beverly Hills on Friday, Feb. 24, to protest the Donald Trump administration’s policies. The agency even cancelled its annual Academy Awards party and held the United Voices rally in its place because that’s how much they dislike Trump and what he’s trying to do to our country.

Jodie Foster: "This industry is in the business of humanity." #unitedvoices pic.twitter.com/GEOcu0lBni — Rebecca Sun (@therebeccasun) February 25, 2017

Jodie Foster takes the stage at the UTA rally. Saying "it's time to show up." pic.twitter.com/nj4AoQ32wn — Mia Galuppo (@ifiwere2tweet) February 25, 2017

Jodie was one of many celebrities who spoke out at the rally on Friday, when she said, “This is exactly the way to celebrate our industry and our commitment to humanity on and off screen. I don’t do this very often, but this year is a different year, this is a singular time — it’s one to show up, time to engage. As the very dead Frederick Douglass once said, ‘any time is a good time for illumination.’”

“It’s time to show up, to resist, to show up and demand answers, to tell our elected officials to DO THEIR JOB,” she added as the crowd cheered her on. “We will not tolerate chaos and ineptitude and war-mongering.”

Other stars who showed up to the event include Michael J. Fox, Aaron Paul, Kat Graham, and more.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Jodie Foster’s speech at the United Voices Rally? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.