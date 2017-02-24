Transgender Rights: 5 Ways To Help As Trump Administration Threatens Their Freedom

REX/Shutterstock

On Feb. 22, President Trump took action to replace the protections for transgender individuals in schools, put into place by the Obama administration. In a major step backward, Trump withdrew the right for transgender students to use bathrooms and facilities corresponding to their gender identity. NOW, here’s 5 ways YOU can fight back!

President Donald Trump, 70, and his administration officially withdrew protection guidelines for transgender students in public schools on Feb. 22. The protections allowed transgender students to use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identity. However, Trump believes the protections should be “a states’ rights issues and not one for the federal government,” according to White House press secretary, Sean Spicer.

Immediately, the transgender community, as well as tons of other people around the world became outraged at the “step backward” Trump was taking in the progression of transgender rights. Now, we’re going to fill you in on everything you can do to fight back!

1. Educate yourself.

First, it’s important to know and understand exactly what’s going on, so you can do the right things to make a difference. Sign up for newsletters and email updates from organizations that support transgender rights, such as the National LGBTQ Task Force, the Transgender Law Center, Lambda Legal, the National Center for Transgender Equality, the ACLU and more. Educate yourself about gender identity, and the proper terminology, and make sure to listen carefully. Talk to transgender people, and other advocates and listen; Ask questions; Be open and honest; Don’t be afraid to want to know more.

One person who is making a difference is Gavin Grimm. You should take the time to educate yourself on the 17-year-old transgender man who is set to take his court battle to use the bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity in school, to the Supreme Court in March. He has a huge following, and the support of celebs, including Laverne Cox, 32.

No matter what happens, the Supreme Court cannot defeat a community so full love! #GavinGrimm speaking @whitehouse to #ProtectTransKids pic.twitter.com/46Lnkw9fvn — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) February 22, 2017

2. Spread the word.

This is where social media comes in and word-of-mouth. Transgender rights and the fight against Trump’s new guidelines is a huge discussion online. Use hashtags, tags, shares, retweets, trending words, and more to spread your message the furthest. Show your support for others and join the conversation! YOU can even start the conversation. Make it a discussion amongst your peers and friends. Get people talking; Word travels fast.

3. Protest.

Get out, and speak up! Be sure to check rallies dates and demonstrations ahead of time on social media and different websites. It’s also important to remember that violence is not the key. Peaceful protests make valuable impacts. Be safe, but stand up.

A rally is planned for this weekend [Feb. 25-26] in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood, according to the Chicago Tribune. The site also stated that on March 3 at 6 PM, another protest, titled, “The Trans Liberation Protest Chicago,” is scheduled to take place at the corner of Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue, near the Trump Tower. If you’re in the area, now is the time to join in on the fight against Trump’s new guidelines.

This is what democracy looks like: hundreds outside of the White House to tell transgender students we've got your back. #protecttranskids pic.twitter.com/KYIeBwvlBO — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 22, 2017

4. Donate or volunteer.

You can donate to local or national organizations. You can apply to volunteer your time or work for a transgender organization. If you’re passionate about the fight for transgender rights and you’re educated, you can be a valuable team member to an organization.

5. Call your legislators.

Pick up the phone and contact your legislators and local representatives to hear their opinions, and to encourage them to join in on the fight. Try not to present an argument, but implement a discussion and let them know why this is important. Get involved within campaigns of elected officials who fight for transgender rights.

Trump believes this is a “state issue” meaning, it will potentially be left up to the states and local governments. So, its crucial that you make that call and put pressure on your legislators. You can learn more about who to call, here.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts on Donald’s new guidelines?

