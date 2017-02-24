Bella & Gigi Hadid Rock Neon Hair At Versace During Milan Fashion Week

REX Shutterstock

Versace, Versace, Versace! Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid both rocked the runway with bright highlights in their hair in Milan on Feb. 24. Get the details below!

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are some of the top models in the world and they have taken over Fashion Week! They were spotted on the runway in New York, Paris, London and now they have resurfaced in Milan, Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

They took to the catwalk at the Versace show and they looked amazing! They rocked super dramatic, rock and roll eyeliner. The dark and defined eye was paired with a neutral lip and bare skin. Their cheekbones really looked great despite not having a formal “contour.”

Their hair was styled sleek and straight, but extensions were added in for a pop of color. Gigi rocked a neon yellow shade while Bella went with a dark red. Kendall Jenner also walked in this show, but she did not wear colored extensions. Stella Maxwell was another notable model in the show.

The extensions were probably just clip-ins, a super easy and fast way to get a completely new look. Extensions are a great resource if you want to try a new hairstyle without the commitment — you can try longer hair, bangs, colored pieces — anything!

The new Versace collection was full of edgy clothing — lots of black, cut outs, metallics — but also feminine touches like ruffles, fur and sheer shirts!

