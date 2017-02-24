Fifth Harmony Member, Nancy Kerrigan & More Heading To ‘DWTS’ For Season 24

REX/Shutterstock

Season 24 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is going to be incredible! A girl from Fifth Harmony, ice skating legend Nancy Kerrigan, ‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and more will be hitting the dance floor in the upcoming season, according to a new report! Get the details!

A member of Fifth Harmony — Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, or Dinah Jane — and Nancy Kerrigan are joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars, according to our sister site Variety. Nick Viall will more than likely be a contestant.

It will be such a treat to see one of the Fifth Harmony girls competing for the mirror ball trophy. Despite Camila Cabello’s shocking departure from the group in Dec. 2016, these girls are bouncing back without breaking a sweat. In the past few years, Nancy has mostly stayed out of the public eye. She was one of the most popular figure skaters in the ’90s and won silver at the 1994 Olympics. She also made headlines in 1994 when she was attacked by associates of her ice skating rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband.

This season is already shaping up to be the beset season yet! These cast members will appear alongside Mr. T and Olympian Simone Biles. HollywoodLife.com told you FIRST that Simone would be joining the show for season 24, as well as a Pretty Little Liars cast member and a star from Property Brothers or Storage Wars.

Furthermore, it was just revealed that RHOBH star Erika Jayne will also appear, according to E! News.

Names will continue to be released as the premiere date gets closer. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will be returning as pros. This will be Peta’s first season since giving birth to baby Shai and winning with Nyle DiMarco in season 22!

Dancing With the Stars season 24 will premiere on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

