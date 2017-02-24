Farrah Abraham Disses Kailyn Lowry After Pregnancy Announcement?

REX/Shutterstock

On Feb. 24, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she’s pregnant with her third child, and Farrah Abraham’s reaction was not far behind! But was is shady or supportive? See what she said and let us know, right here.

Farrah Abraham, 25, can’t stand to NOT comment on 24-year-old Kailyn Lowry’s life! One day after Kail’s shocking reveal that she was expecting again, Farrah let UsWeekly know what she thought about the unexpected news. “[I] wish Kailyn and her three kids all the best,” she said.

Well, that seems nice enough on the surface, but considering the past beef of these two Teen Moms, we can’t help but wonder if there’s some intended shade in the comment. First of all, she made a point to say “her three kids,” even though one of them isn’t even born yet. Could she be trying to make a dig since Farrah is one year older than her and still only has one?

We can’t help but think back to when Kailyn slut-shamed Farrah on Feb. 27 saying “we all have bad times… but I def never did porn so there’s no comparison,” after a fan said “I could have sworn you were Farrah the other day on teen mom your sooooooo mean.” Ouch! Did you really think Farrah would just let that one go?

Perhaps Farrah’s “her three kids” comment was a way to come back at her for making fun of her porn career, because Farrah has been careful to avoid pregnancy since her first unexpected one in high school, while Kailyn will soon have three children with three different fathers. That seems more likely than Farrah suddenly having a change of heart and just being supportive, but who knows, maybe she was being genuine!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Farrah’s reaction to Kailyn’s third pregnancy? Was she making a diss, or was she well-intentioned? Let us know!

