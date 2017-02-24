Trump Bans ‘Enemy Of The People’ CNN, NYT & Multiple Press Outlets From WH Briefing

REX/Shutterstock

WOW. President Donald Trump blocked ‘CNN’, ‘The New York Times’ and more media outlets from an off-camera White House press briefing that was held Feb. 24, over ‘fake news.’ Trump’s bold move was alarming to a lot of news viewers and now, news organizations are protesting his decision. Get the details.

During President Donald Trump,’s [70] CPAC speech on the morning of Feb. 24, he called “fake news” media the “enemy of the people.” — Many have assumed that those “fake news” media outlets he was referring to were CNN, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico and BuzzFeed.

The media outlets listed above are the names that were blocked from a White House briefing, held by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The briefing, otherwise known as a “gaggle,” was held shortly after Trump’s outspoken speech. A “gaggle” is a less formal meeting than a televised Q&A session in the White House briefing room. CNN announced in a breaking news brief that they were barred from the briefing, as well as the other outlets mentioned.

When CNN and The New York Times inquired why they were blocked from the briefing, Sean Spicer said, “Because we had it as pool, and then we expanded it, and we added some folks to come cover it. It was my decision to expand the pool.”

To be clear: All credentialed reporters who arrive at the White House regularly to cover news are welcome into a press briefing. A gaggle is only open to the press “pool” as mentioned by Spicer — a group that is specifically selected to travel with the president wherever he goes. However, like Spicer said, he decided to expand the pool to other media outlets, including pro-Trump outlets.

The Associated Press, Time magazine, and The White House Correspondents Association chose not to attend the briefing because of how it was handled, according to CNN.

The outlets that were able to attend the briefing are as follows, [as reported by CNN]: Breitbart, Fox News, Washington Times, and One America News Network.

Both CNN and The New York Times protested Trump’s decision. Their statements are as follows:

“This is an unacceptable development by the Trump White House. Apparently this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don’t like. We’ll keep reporting regardless.” — CNN.

“Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties. We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest.” — NYT Executive Editor, Dean Baquet.

Like we mentioned earlier, Trump’s bold move to block certain media from the White House briefing came just hours after he slammed “fake news” media in his CPAC speech. “They are the enemy of the people because they have no sources,” the president said. “They just make them up when there are none.” He also said reporters “shouldn’t be allowed” to use unnamed sources.

