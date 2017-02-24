Christina El Moussa’s Daughter Had The Most Heartbreaking Reaction To Her Parents’ Split

Courtesy of Twitter

Our hearts can’t take it! As if we weren’t upset enough already over Christina & Tarek El Moussa’s sudden split, the ‘Flip or Flop’ star revealed the emotional moment she told their 6-year-old daughter the upsetting news. And seriously, the little girl’s response is just tearing us apart!

Divorce is never an easy subject to discuss with kids, and after Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, quietly separated last May, the two put off having the dreaded conversation with their children for as long as possible. However, once it was clear there would be no reconciling, Christina knew she had to tell their six-year-old daughter Taylor what was going on. Their other child, son Brayden, is only one year old.

At first “we just tried to be really vague,” Christina explained to People magazine about how she broke the news to her little girl. “We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask.” But once they realized divorce was immanent, Christina knew a conversation needed to be had — but it proved to be even more difficult than she had imagined. The saddest part? Taylor asked if her parents could stay married!

“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” Christina revealed. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our number one priority. We’ll always be a family.” The Flip or Flop stars officially filed divorce papers after seven years of marriage back in January. They currently living separately and co-parenting Taylor and Brayden.

But despite the rocky year they’ve had, Christina insists the kids are doing great. “Our kids are amazing … our kids are transitioning well,” the blonde beauty said on Feb. 21 during an appearance on Good Morning America. “Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support from our family. The kids are doing great.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you just as surprised as Taylor to find out Christina and Tarek are officially divorcing?

