Chris Brown Parties With Karrueche Tran Look-Alike After She Accuses Him Of Violent Abuse

What is going on? Chris Brown was spotted out on the town with woman who looked a lot like his ex Karrueche Tran, who’s filed a restraining order against him. We’ve got the details you just have to see!

Is Chris Brown moving on from Karrueche Tran, 28? The 27 year-old rapper was seen out in early hours of Feb. 24 in Los Angeles with a Karrueche look-alike. Chris drove away the unknown female friend after leaving 1 OAK and has people wondering if he’s over all the drama he’s been in surrounding his ex.

Karrueche had given Chris a restraining order on Feb. 21 after he allegedly was blowing up her phone and even doing the same to her friends and family! The restraining order applies to Kae’s mother and brother too and he must stay at least 100 yards away from them. “Chris should have known Kae wasn’t playing. She warned him to leave her alone or she would file a restraining order. Chris practically dared her to. He’s been calling and texting her whenever he gets lonely or whenever he hears she’s dating another guy,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “When she changes her number, he tracks her down. He calls and texts her family too, harassing them to give him her new digits. She told him to back off, but he just wouldn’t ever stop and it’s really scaring her,” the source added.

Among the other horrific allegations, Kae claimed in court documents that Chris threatened to “kill” her or “take” her “out.” How terrifying is that? She also claimed Chris had punched her the stomach “twice” and threw a drink on her friends and even threatened them during an unknown incident. Remember on February 9, 2008, Chris was charged with domestic violence when he beat up his girlfriend at the time Rihanna, 29. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to 5 years of probation and 6 months of community service.

