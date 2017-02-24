‘Teen Mom’ Star Chelsea Houska Is ‘So Excited’ About Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s all love! ‘Teen Mom’ star Chelsea Houska sweetly congratulated Kailyn Lowry on her pregnancy, by sharing a heartwarming message on Feb. 23. This came hours after Kailyn shockingly revealed that she’s pregnant with her third child!

Another Teen Mom baby is officially on the way! Chelsea Houska, 25, was clearly over the moon about her friend Kailyn Lowry‘s pregnancy, taking to social media after the big news was announced on Feb. 23. She wrote, “Congrats @KailLowry 😍👶🏻 I’m so excited for you!!!” Kailyn, 24, definitely shocked fans all over the world by revealing that she’s expecting a third child after splitting with her husband Javi Marroqui, 24, who she filed for divorce from in Dec. 2016.

Congrats @KailLowry 😍👶🏻 I'm so excited for you!!! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) February 24, 2017

“I am pregnant,” she said in a heartfelt blog post, confirming the latest reports which claimed she was expecting. “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy.”

Kailyn added, “I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.” Javi later broke his silence on the news by taking to social media. “Y’all aren’t getting anything from me!” he tweeted with a “zip-lipped” emoji, adding how “it will all play out.” Javi revealed that he wants to prioritize his son with Kailyn, while still pursuing his career goals. He added, “I’m focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that.”

As far as the future goes, Kailyn does not know what sex her baby will be, but her “boys are so excited” about becoming big brothers. “This doesn’t mean I won’t graduate and my plans have changed,” she candidly explained to her fans. “I still will continue to focus on school with my graduation in May, my brand, and my books.” It looks like she’s going to stay on her grind!

